Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

NYSE:MGY opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

