Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Boosted by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$61.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.96.

TSE:BNS opened at C$66.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$75.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

