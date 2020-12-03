Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of BNS opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $57.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after buying an additional 5,380,755 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,884 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 87.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,662,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 67.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

