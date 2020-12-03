Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Lifted by SVB Leerink (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.15.

Shares of UNH opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.94. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

