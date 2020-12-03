Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

IPAR stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

