Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Cut by Analyst

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for US Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

