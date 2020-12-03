Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ra Medical Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($19.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.19.

NYSE:RMED opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

