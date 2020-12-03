Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RLGT opened at $6.01 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

