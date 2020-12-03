Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 116.54 and a quick ratio of 116.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

