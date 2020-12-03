Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, November 27th. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.