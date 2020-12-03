Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at ING Group

ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.