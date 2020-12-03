Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,764,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,696 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

