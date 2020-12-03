Raymond James Boosts ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target to $57.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $47.94 on Monday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $762.15 million, a PE ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.49 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

