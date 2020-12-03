Raymond James Boosts Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target to $10.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MESA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.43.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,749,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 409,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.