Raymond James Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.45.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $262,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,280,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

