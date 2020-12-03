Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

