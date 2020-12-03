Raymond James Raises Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $65.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.29 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.