Raymond James Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $215.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $174.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after buying an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

