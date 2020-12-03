Raymond James Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $90.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.64.

NYSE EHC opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

