RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Financial Contrast

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

RealNetworks has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -12.84% -54.00% -13.62% Endava 3.70% 6.07% 3.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealNetworks and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $172.11 million 0.35 -$20.00 million N/A N/A Endava $435.42 million 8.06 $26.99 million $0.47 140.85

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealNetworks and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 3 4 0 2.57

Endava has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than RealNetworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of RealNetworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endava beats RealNetworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

