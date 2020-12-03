Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $136.51 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

