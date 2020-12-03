Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Recipharm AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RCPHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RCPHF opened at $16.05 on Monday. Recipharm AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

About Recipharm AB (publ)

Recipharm AB (publ) provides contract development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical industry in Sweden, Italy, France, India, Spain, Portugal, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing Steriles & Inhalation, Manufacturing Solids and Others, and Development and Technology.

