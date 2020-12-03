Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,750 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) alerts:

LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,672 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,485.89. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.