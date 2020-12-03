Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:REED opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Reed’s by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares during the last quarter.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

