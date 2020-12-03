Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.