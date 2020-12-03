Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.17 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,554,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,012,000 after buying an additional 1,891,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

