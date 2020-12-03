Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Remark stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.16.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Remark will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

