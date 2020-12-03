Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

