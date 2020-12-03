Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after buying an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 820,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,901,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.