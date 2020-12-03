Reviewing BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrefour pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $81.09 billion 0.17 $1.26 billion $0.26 12.65 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrefour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carrefour and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 0 3 6 0 2.67 BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats Carrefour on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances, such as photo equipment, DVDs, and sound and multimedia equipment. The company is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Levallois-Perret, France.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

