Reviewing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 7 7 0 2.31 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $87.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 7.27 $353.87 million $6.33 14.21 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.85 $37.28 million N/A N/A

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45% Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81%

Risk and Volatility

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

