Reviewing Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Remark alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Remark and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 199.30%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remark and Metro One Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.02 million 28.15 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -2.73 Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Remark.

Volatility and Risk

Remark has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Remark beats Metro One Telecommunications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides call center and data management services. Its services include inbound and outbound contact services, data and analytics, and related services. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.