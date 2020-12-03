Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $32.00 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

