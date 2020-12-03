Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

