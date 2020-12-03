Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $274.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.47.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $246.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

