Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Sells $707,986.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ROG opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

