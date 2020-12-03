Roth Capital Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $30.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

PLUG stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,412,303 shares of company stock worth $69,511,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

