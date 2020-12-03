Royce & Associates LP Has $759,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.56.

PYPL opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

