Royce & Associates LP Increases Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $4,915,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $37.29 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $758.55 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

