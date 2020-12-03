Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,291 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Quanex Building Products worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $119,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,770 shares of company stock valued at $720,853 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NX stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.65. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

