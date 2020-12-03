Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 361,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 122,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $50,680,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452,938 shares of company stock worth $307,630,547.

Schrödinger stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

