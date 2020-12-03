Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.56) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.56) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.73). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $68.57 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $154.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

