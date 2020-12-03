salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $250.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.59.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.81. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,548,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,367,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 489,861 shares of company stock valued at $122,574,312. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

