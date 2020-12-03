salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $276.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $276.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.59.

salesforce.com stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,861 shares of company stock valued at $122,574,312. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

