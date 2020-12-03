salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $320.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.59.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day moving average of $219.81.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,861 shares of company stock worth $122,574,312 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

