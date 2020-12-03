salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to Neutral at Pritchard Capital

Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Truist restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.59.

Shares of CRM opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 163.87, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,861 shares of company stock worth $122,574,312 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

