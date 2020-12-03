salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $272.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.59.

CRM opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.81. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,861 shares of company stock worth $122,574,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

