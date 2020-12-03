salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $278.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.59.

NYSE:CRM opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 163.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $3,787,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,367,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,861 shares of company stock valued at $122,574,312 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

