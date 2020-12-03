salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $265.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.59.

Shares of CRM opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.81. The stock has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.87, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,861 shares of company stock worth $122,574,312 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

