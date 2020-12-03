Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,886 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

